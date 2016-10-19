© 2020 WFAE
In Las Vegas, Candidates Prepare For 'Shackles-Off' Debate

Published October 19, 2016 at 1:06 PM EDT
A television camera operator tests his position during a rehearsal for the third presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Tonight in Nevada presidential nominees Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will debate for the third and final time before the election on Nov. 8.

It will be the first debate since Trump announced that “ the shackles have been taken off.” So it remains to be seen how he’ll respond to Clinton, who holds a clear lead in national and most battleground state polls.

NPR’s Ron Elving talks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about what both candidates will be looking to prove tonight.

Ron Elving, NPR’s senior Washington editor and correspondent. He tweets  @NPRrelving.

