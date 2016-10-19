© 2020 WFAE
What Time The Last Presidential Debate Starts And More About The Showdown

Published October 19, 2016 at 12:49 PM EDT
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton's campaign planes at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas ahead of the third and final presidential debate Wednesday night.
9 p.m. ET (We know you were wondering).

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump debate Wednesday night for the last time before Election Day in Las Vegas.

Here's what else you need to know to get caught up ahead of the third and final debate:

  • These are the guests of the candidates, including a Trump tormentor and President Obama's half-brother, Malik.

  • Here are 4 things National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson is watching tonight.

  • Meet families in Washoe County, Nev. — one of the most hotly contested battlegrounds in one of the most important swing states this year.

  • Here's one controversy over land you may not hear about tonight.

  • Here's our latest battleground map, which shows Hillary Clinton winning. And it's not even close.

  • And in an election that's had a lot of noise, here's where the candidates stand on the issues.

    • When the debate starts, you can watch follow our live fact check or watch the debate at . And Thursday morning, look for a new podcast from the NPR Politics crew.

