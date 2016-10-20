© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Presidential Debate Analysis; Iraqi Offensive For Mosul

By Korva Coleman
Published October 20, 2016 at 8:48 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump's Attempt To Refocus Campaign Gets Obscured By One Blinding Final Debate Moment.

-- Iraqi Forces Expected To Need Weeks To Free Mosul From ISIS Control.

And here are more early headlines:

Clinton, Trump To Attend Annual Dinner Together. ( Newsday)

North Korea Latest Missile Test Fails. ( Reuters)

Pregnant Women Should Be Tested For Zika If They Visited Miami-Dade County. ( Miami Herald)

Four Leaders Agree To Revive Ukraine Peace Plan. ( Washington Post)

Deadly Typhoon Swings North Toward China. ( AccuWeather)

Still No Signal From European Martian Lander. ( PhysOrg.com)

Oregon Occupation Case Goes To Federal Jury. ( KOPB)

Cleveland Indians Earn World Series Berth. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
