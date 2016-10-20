Top Stories: Presidential Debate Analysis; Iraqi Offensive For Mosul
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Trump's Attempt To Refocus Campaign Gets Obscured By One Blinding Final Debate Moment.
-- Iraqi Forces Expected To Need Weeks To Free Mosul From ISIS Control.
And here are more early headlines:
Clinton, Trump To Attend Annual Dinner Together. ( Newsday)
North Korea Latest Missile Test Fails. ( Reuters)
Pregnant Women Should Be Tested For Zika If They Visited Miami-Dade County. ( Miami Herald)
Four Leaders Agree To Revive Ukraine Peace Plan. ( Washington Post)
Deadly Typhoon Swings North Toward China. ( AccuWeather)
Still No Signal From European Martian Lander. ( PhysOrg.com)
Oregon Occupation Case Goes To Federal Jury. ( KOPB)
Cleveland Indians Earn World Series Berth. ( AP)
