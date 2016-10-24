Letter To The Editor Leads To Yoga Pant Parade

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. It all started with a letter to the editor. Alan Sorrentino wrote it in the Barrington Times in Rhode Island. He had become bothered by a trend in women's fashion. Yoga pants belong in the yoga studio, he wrote. What's next, wearing a Speedo to the supermarket? Well, no, actually what happened next was a parade. Hundreds of people in yoga pants streamed past Mr. Sorrentino's home yesterday. There were signs like, peaceful pants party, and, we wear what we want. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.