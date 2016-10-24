Top Stories: AT&T Time Warner Merger; Activist Tom Hayden Dies
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Longtime Progressive Activist Tom Hayden Dies At 76.
-- Sexism Is Out In The Open In The 2016 Campaign. That May Have Been Inevitable.
--AT&T-Time Warner Proposed Merger Is Compared To Comcast Deal.
And here are more early headlines:
France Is Clearing Calais Migrant Camp. ( BBC)
Heavy Bombardment Is Reported In Aleppo. ( Al Jazeera)
South Korean Leader Calls For Second Terms For Presidents. ( Korea Herald)
Average Price Of Gas Falls Slightly For The First Time In 11 Weeks. ( AP)
Cold Weather Kills Thousands Of Fish In Louisiana River. ( WAFB)
Leaning San Francisco Tower Is Also Sinking. ( Los Angeles Times)
