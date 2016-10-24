World Waits For Bob Dylan To Acknowledge His Nobel

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. For a brief moment, it looked like Bob Dylan had actually acknowledged his Nobel. A few days ago, winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature in all caps appeared at the top of Dylan's website, only to come down the next day. The continuing silence prompted a member of the Nobel committee to call Dylan impolite and arrogant. Now the question - will we see another side of Bob Dylan, an appreciative winner who shows up to accept his award?