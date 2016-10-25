Manhunt Underway In Oklahoma

Police in Oklahoma have been searching for more than 24 hours for a man who police say stole a police car, killed two family members, shot four other people then started a Facebook Live broadcast while on the run. Michael Vance, who is 38, was recently released from jail, facing charges of child sex abuse.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest from KGOU’s Kate Carlton Greer.

Guest

Kate Carlton Greer, reporter for KGOU. She tweets @katecgreer.

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated that police said Michael Vance shot six other people. They said he shot four other people. We regret the error.

