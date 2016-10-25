Top Stories: Deadly Attack On Pakistan Police; Trump TV Debuts
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- More Than 60 Killed In Attack On Police Academy In Pakistan.
-- Obamacare Rates Will Be Approximately 22% Higher For 2017 Policies.
-- 'Trump TV' Launches Its Pilot With Pitch To His Base.
-- Amusement Park Accident In Australia Kills 4.
And here are more early headlines:
ISIS Fights Back As Iraq Tries To Retake Mosul. ( Mail & Guardian)
France To Destroy Migrant Camp In Calais. ( Telegraph)
At Least 12 Killed In Kenya Militant Attack. ( VOA)
Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs World Series Opens Tonight. ( CBSSports)
Controversial Christian Cartoonist, Jack T. Chick, Dies. ( Christianity Today)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.