Top Stories: Deadly Attack On Pakistan Police; Trump TV Debuts

By Korva Coleman
Published October 25, 2016 at 8:32 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- More Than 60 Killed In Attack On Police Academy In Pakistan.

-- Obamacare Rates Will Be Approximately 22% Higher For 2017 Policies.

-- 'Trump TV' Launches Its Pilot With Pitch To His Base.

-- Amusement Park Accident In Australia Kills 4.

And here are more early headlines:

ISIS Fights Back As Iraq Tries To Retake Mosul. ( Mail & Guardian)

France To Destroy Migrant Camp In Calais. ( Telegraph)

At Least 12 Killed In Kenya Militant Attack. ( VOA)

Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs World Series Opens Tonight. ( CBSSports)

Controversial Christian Cartoonist, Jack T. Chick, Dies. ( Christianity Today)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
