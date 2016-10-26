Top Stories: Presidential Campaign Winding Down; Duterte On Foreign Troops

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Clinton And Trump: The Final Sprint. .

-- Rodrigo Duterte Says He Wants All Foreign Troops Out Of Philippines.

And here are more early headlines:

Evidence Shows More Aleppo Bombing, As Russia Claims A Halt. ( Independent)

Small Fires Burn As France Tears Down Calais Migrant Camp. ( BBC)

Civilians Suffer As ISIS Fights Back Against Iraqi Troops. ( New York Times)

Thousands Of Webcams To Be Recalled After Huge Cyber Attack. ( Reuters)

Manhunt Continues For Oklahoma Man Who Killed Relatives. ( KFOR-TV)

Gambia Joins Countries Leaving International Criminal Court. ( VOA)

One Young Scientist Of The Year Is 13-Year-Old Ohio Girl. ( Business Insider)

