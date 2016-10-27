Top Stories: Russian Ships Won't Refuel In Spain; World Series Fans
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- After NATO Objections, Russian Warships Won't Refuel At Spanish Port.
-- Hey Indians Fans - Where Was The Love Before The World Series?
And here are more early headlines:
Alarming Report Shows Decline Of Wildlife Populations On Earth. ( CNBC)
UNICEF Chief Says Syrian School Attack May Be A War Crime. ( UNICEF)
Strong New Earthquakes In Italy. ( BBC)
Tension Between Officials And Protesters At Dakota Access Pipeline. ( AP)
Officials Still Seeking Oklahoma Murder Suspect At Large. ( AP)
Maine Insurer Drops Elective Abortion Coverage. ( Maine Public Radio)
Report Blames Pilot Error For Deadly Marine Crash. ( Star-Advertiser)
UN Says 2016 Deadliest Year For Migrants In Mediterranean. ( UNHCR)
Chinese Sailor Traveling Across Pacific Is Missing At Sea. ( SFGate)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.