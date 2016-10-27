Top Stories: Russian Ships Won't Refuel In Spain; World Series Fans

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- After NATO Objections, Russian Warships Won't Refuel At Spanish Port.

-- Hey Indians Fans - Where Was The Love Before The World Series?

And here are more early headlines:

Alarming Report Shows Decline Of Wildlife Populations On Earth. ( CNBC)

UNICEF Chief Says Syrian School Attack May Be A War Crime. ( UNICEF)

Strong New Earthquakes In Italy. ( BBC)

Tension Between Officials And Protesters At Dakota Access Pipeline. ( AP)

Officials Still Seeking Oklahoma Murder Suspect At Large. ( AP)

Maine Insurer Drops Elective Abortion Coverage. ( Maine Public Radio)

Report Blames Pilot Error For Deadly Marine Crash. ( Star-Advertiser)

UN Says 2016 Deadliest Year For Migrants In Mediterranean. ( UNHCR)

Chinese Sailor Traveling Across Pacific Is Missing At Sea. ( SFGate)

