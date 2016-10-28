Top Stories: Pence Plane Skids Off Runway; Vast Marine Reserve Created
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Plane Carrying GOP V.P. Nominee Mike Pence Skids Off LaGuardia Runway.
-- Nations Agree To Establish World's Largest Marine Reserve In Antarctica.
-- Pope Francis Reaches Out To Honor The Man Who Splintered Christianity.
And here are more early headlines:
UN Says ISIS Is Using Thousands Of People As Human Shields. ( AP)
Venezuelans Call For General Strike Today Against President. ( AFP)
Obama Commutes 98 Inmates' Sentences. ( The Hill)
Government Has New Rules For Student Borrowing. ( Inside Higher Ed)
Duterte Says God Told Him To Stop Swearing. ( Wall Street Journal)
UW-Madison Student Accused Of Numerous Sexual Assaults. ( Washington Post)
Game Three Of The Cubs-Indians World Series Is Tonight. ( CBSSports)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.