What The Trump-Clinton Contest Reveals About Gender, Sexism In 2016

Less than two weeks out from Election Day, the gender gap appears to be bigger than ever.

Polls show Hillary Clinton with a 19 point lead over Donald Trump among likely female voters, and others indicate 79 percent of Republican women plan on voting for Trump, as opposed to the 93 percent who voted for Mitt Romney in 2012.

There is a “ hot gender war underway” in the Republican Party, according to Nicolle Wallace, a former spokesperson for President George W. Bush. Meanwhile, the Democrats are fielding a woman at the top of the ticket for the first time who has been facing sexism for decades, since she first entered the public eye.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Margaret Talbot, staff writer at the New Yorker, about what the presidential campaign is revealing about gender and sexism in 2016.

Guest

Margaret Talbot, staff writer at the New Yorker.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.