© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Burger King Dresses Up As McDonald's For Halloween

Published October 31, 2016 at 7:20 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

This Halloween, a Burger King decided to dress as McDonald's. The Burger King in Queens covered itself with a giant white sheet bearing the words McDonald's. It was poking fun as the ghost of McDonald's at that fast food institution. And in Manhattan, a spooky moment at the Metropolitan Opera - a man forced the cancellation of two performances when he tossed the ashes of an opera-loving friend into the orchestra pit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition