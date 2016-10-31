© 2020 WFAE
Italy Recovering After Yet Another Earthquake

Published October 31, 2016 at 12:33 PM EDT
Monks walk in front of the Cathedral of St. Benedict in Norcia, central Italy, Italy, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016. (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Thousands of people are homeless after the fourth major earthquake in Italy in the last three months. Sunday’s quake was a magnitude 6.6 and struck near the central region of the country where nearly 300 people were killed by a quake in August.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson checks in with Associated Press reporter Colleen Barry, who’s in the region.

Colleen Barry, Associated Press reporter based in Milan. She tweets @collbarry.

