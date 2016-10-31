Obamas Welcome Trick-Or-Treaters, Dance To 'Thriller'

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcomed Washington-area children and children of military families to trick-or-treat at the White House Monday night. The outside was decorated in an Alice in Wonderland theme, complete with giant teacups and rabbits.

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

The Obamas brought out their spooky side, dancing to "Thriller":

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Here's the video:

There was baby Barack:

Tiny dinosaurs and pirates:

White House Pool / Getty Images

And performers:

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Inside, some unwanted guests in the press briefing room (we knew Scott Horsley spent a lot of time in there but that much?):

Yuri Gripas / AFP/Getty Images

But no White House trick-or-treating story would be complete without a throwback to last year, when President Obama lost it over the baby Pope.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.