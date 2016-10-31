© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Clinton Email Investigation; Chinese Mine Explosion

By Korva Coleman
Published October 31, 2016 at 8:41 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- FBI Obtains A Warrant To Review Newly Discovered Emails.

-- 33 Miners Missing, Presumed Trapped After Explosion In Chinese Coal Mine.

And here are more early headlines:

Italian Officials Vow Rebuilding Effort After Latest Quake. ( NBC)

Turkey Sacks More Than 10,000 Public Servants In Post Coup Purge. ( CNN)

Iraq Presses Military Offensive Against Mosul. ( Reuters)

Venezuelan Political Crisis Talks Open. ( Deutsche Welle)

Oklahoma Manhunt Suspect Killed In Police Shootout. ( KWTV)

U.N. Says Billions Of Children Exposed To Toxic Air Pollution. ( VOA)

Chicago Cubs Beat Cleveland Indians 3-2 In World Series Game 5. ( Chicago Tribune)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
