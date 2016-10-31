Top Stories: Clinton Email Investigation; Chinese Mine Explosion
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- FBI Obtains A Warrant To Review Newly Discovered Emails.
-- 33 Miners Missing, Presumed Trapped After Explosion In Chinese Coal Mine.
And here are more early headlines:
Italian Officials Vow Rebuilding Effort After Latest Quake. ( NBC)
Turkey Sacks More Than 10,000 Public Servants In Post Coup Purge. ( CNN)
Iraq Presses Military Offensive Against Mosul. ( Reuters)
Venezuelan Political Crisis Talks Open. ( Deutsche Welle)
Oklahoma Manhunt Suspect Killed In Police Shootout. ( KWTV)
U.N. Says Billions Of Children Exposed To Toxic Air Pollution. ( VOA)
Chicago Cubs Beat Cleveland Indians 3-2 In World Series Game 5. ( Chicago Tribune)
