Top Stories: Clinton Email Investigation; Chinese Mine Explosion

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- FBI Obtains A Warrant To Review Newly Discovered Emails.

-- 33 Miners Missing, Presumed Trapped After Explosion In Chinese Coal Mine.

And here are more early headlines:

Italian Officials Vow Rebuilding Effort After Latest Quake. ( NBC)

Turkey Sacks More Than 10,000 Public Servants In Post Coup Purge. ( CNN)

Iraq Presses Military Offensive Against Mosul. ( Reuters)

Venezuelan Political Crisis Talks Open. ( Deutsche Welle)

Oklahoma Manhunt Suspect Killed In Police Shootout. ( KWTV)

U.N. Says Billions Of Children Exposed To Toxic Air Pollution. ( VOA)

Chicago Cubs Beat Cleveland Indians 3-2 In World Series Game 5. ( Chicago Tribune)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.