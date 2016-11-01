© 2020 WFAE
Business Roundup: Rate Hikes, Tronc And Sony Profits

Published November 1, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT
Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen testifies during a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee Sept. 28, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
The Federal Reserve kicks off a two-day meeting today, and it is not expected to raise interest rates.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal about when a rate hike may be coming, and about two other business stories in the news today — Gannett abandoning its pursuit of the media company known as Tronc, and the dive in Sony’s second quarter profits.

Guest

Jason Bellini, video reporter and senior producer at the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

