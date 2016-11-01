Chicago Cubs Crush Cleveland Indians To Force A World Series Game 7

The Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 9-3 in Game 6 of the World Series at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The best-of-seven Series is now even at three games each. The decisive Game 7 will be played Wednesday in Cleveland.

The Cubs were led by starter Jake Arrieta, who gave up two runs and three hits in five-plus innings. He struck out nine and walked three Cleveland batters. He also had the luxury of watching teammate Addison Russell collect six RBIs, with a two-run double in the first inning and a grand slam in the third.

Chicago struck early, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning with a two-out solo home run by Kris Bryant, followed by Russell's double on a fly ball that was misplayed by Cleveland outfielders Tyler Naquin and Lonnie Chisenhall.

The Cubs blew the game open in the third inning when they loaded the bases on a walk and two singles, chasing Indians starter Josh Tomlin. Cleveland reliever Dan Otero promptly gave up a grand slam to Russell.

The Indians showed sporadic signs of life. They threatened to get back in the game in the fourth inning with a double by Jason Kipnis and an RBI single by Mike Napoli. They loaded the bases, but Arrieta worked out of the jam.

David J. Phillip / AP Jason Kipnis of the Cleveland Indians hits a home run during the fifth inning of Game 6 of the World Series.

The Indians got another run on a solo home run by Kipnis in the fifth inning.

Arrieta was pulled from the game after getting two outs in the sixth inning. Cubs reliever Mike Montgomery got the third out.

The Cubs appeared to slam the door shut in the ninth inning when Anthony Rizzo smacked a two-run homer to right field, making the score 9-2. But the Indians scored one more in the ninth when Roberto Perez hit an RBI single before getting thrown out at second base trying to stretch out a double.

Despite his team's lead throughout the game, Chicago manager Joe Maddon made it clear he was taking no chances in allowing Cleveland to stage a comeback. He brought in his flame-throwing reliever, Aroldis Chapman, in the seventh inning when the Indians were threatening again. Chapman induced a ground out by Cleveland's Francisco Lindor. Chapman pitched into the ninth inning, giving up one run and one hit. He threw 20 pitches, and the question many will ask is, how much does he have left for Game 7?

The final game will feature a showdown between Indians ace Corey Kluber, the winning pitcher of Games 1 and 4, and Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks.

