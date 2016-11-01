Top Stories: Philadelphia Transit Strike; Chinese Mine Blast
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Philadelphia Transit Workers Go On Strike, Shutting Down Buses, Trolleys.
-- Search Continues For 20 Miners Missing After Blast In China.
And here are more early headlines:
Alabama Gas Pipeline Blast Kills 1, Injures Several. ( Al.com)
Millions Of Women And Girls Globally Lack Contraception. ( Reuters)
ACA Enrollment Opens Today With A Mixed Picture. ( USA Today)
Protesters Divided On Dakota Access Pipeline Tactics. ( AP)
School Bus, Commuter Bus Collide In Baltimore, 3 Dead. ( Baltimore Sun)
New Jersey Gas Tax Increases By 23 Cents A Gallon. ( Asbury Park Press)
A Huge Audience Is Watching The World Series. ( New York Times)
Obama Holding Snapchat Campaign Interview. ( The Hill)
