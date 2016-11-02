Top Stories: Des Moines Police Killed; FBI Documents On Bill Clinton Pardon
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Two Police Officers Killed In Des Moines, In Apparent 'Ambush-Style' Attacks.
-- More Surprises: FBI Releases Files On Bill Clinton's Pardon Of Marc Rich.
And here are more early headlines:
Report: Iraqi Troops Break Through ISIS Front Line In Mosul. ( BBC)
N.C. Lawsuit Alleges Black Voters Purged From Rolls. ( WFAE)
Some Progress Reported In Venezuela Political Talks. ( Financial Times)
Federal Reserve To End Meeting On Interest Rates Today. ( Business Insider)
Talks Continue In Philadelphia Transit Strike. ( Philly.com)
Russia Warns It Could Continue Aleppo Bombing. ( Independent)
Political Scandal Growing In South Korea. ( Guardian)
Jury Seated In Trial Of Ex-S.C. Officer In Black Man's Death. ( Post & Courier)
Alabama Gov. Calls State Of Emergency After Gas Pipeline Blast. ( Al.com)
