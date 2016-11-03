Top Stories: 2 U.S. Troops Killed In Afghanistan; Brexit Developments

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- British Court Rules That Parliament Must Approve Brexit Plans.

-- 2 U.S. Service Members Killed In Afghanistan.

-- Joy And Despair In Two Cities As World Series Comes To A Close.

-- Protesters And Law Enforcement Continue To Clash Over Pipeline.

And here are more early headlines:

Miss. Black Church Burned, Trump Scrawled On Wall. ( Jackson Clarion-Ledger)

Democrats File Suit Over Alleged GOP Voter Intimidation In 4 States. ( The Hill)

Accused Iowa Cop Shooter Has History Of Racial Incidents. ( Los Angeles Times)

Nearly All-White S.C. Jury To Hear Police Murder Case. ( Post & Courier)

House Democrats Want Investigation Of Gas Pipeline Company. ( Al.com)

Another Powerful Aftershock Rocks Central Italy. ( Telegraph)

ISIS Leader Issues Rare Message About Mosul. ( CNN)

Philadelphia Transit Strike Enters 3rd Day. ( Philly.com)

