Top Stories: 2 U.S. Troops Killed In Afghanistan; Brexit Developments
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- British Court Rules That Parliament Must Approve Brexit Plans.
-- 2 U.S. Service Members Killed In Afghanistan.
-- Joy And Despair In Two Cities As World Series Comes To A Close.
-- Protesters And Law Enforcement Continue To Clash Over Pipeline.
And here are more early headlines:
Miss. Black Church Burned, Trump Scrawled On Wall. ( Jackson Clarion-Ledger)
Democrats File Suit Over Alleged GOP Voter Intimidation In 4 States. ( The Hill)
Accused Iowa Cop Shooter Has History Of Racial Incidents. ( Los Angeles Times)
Nearly All-White S.C. Jury To Hear Police Murder Case. ( Post & Courier)
House Democrats Want Investigation Of Gas Pipeline Company. ( Al.com)
Another Powerful Aftershock Rocks Central Italy. ( Telegraph)
ISIS Leader Issues Rare Message About Mosul. ( CNN)
Philadelphia Transit Strike Enters 3rd Day. ( Philly.com)
