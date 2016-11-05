No Relation: Meet Donald L. Trump, The Cancer Doctor From Virginia

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

As we continue our election coverage today we're joined in conversation by Donald Trump, who joins us from Falls Church, Va. Mr. Trump, thank you very much for being with us.

DONALD L TRUMP: It's my pleasure, Scott.

SIMON: What's this election year been like for you?

TRUMP: It's been very interesting - lots of interesting twists and turns, comments and questions.

SIMON: I got to tell you, I've spent a lot of time, you know, listening to Donald Trump over the past year, year and a half. You wouldn't be the cancer doctor from Virginia, would you?

TRUMP: Oh, yes sir. I am the cancer doctor from Virginia.

SIMON: Oh, my gosh. I guess we've dialed incorrectly. But we've got some time to fill. So can I ask you a few questions anyway?

TRUMP: I would love to answer your questions, I think.

SIMON: Yeah. Pizza or hamburgers?

TRUMP: Hamburgers.

SIMON: "Law and Order: SVU" or the original "Law and Order?"

TRUMP: Original.

SIMON: Yeah, me too. Do you have a wall around your medical office?

TRUMP: Four walls and a door...

SIMON: OK.

TRUMP: ...And, actually, a big window.

SIMON: A big window, OK. So you - yes, you believe in a wall - but windows. Are you - any relation to the Donald Trump who's running for president?

TRUMP: Probably way back in the mists of time. We both have roots in Eastern Germany, as I understand it.

SIMON: You've met him, I gather.

TRUMP: I did have a chance to meet him at the cancer center I was working before, where he inquired to see if the son of a friend of his could get on a clinical trial we were doing. Neither of us had any influence. But I took the opportunity to ask him for a donation to cancer research and to shave his head.

SIMON: (Laughter).

TRUMP: He declined to shave his head but did provide a nice donation.

SIMON: I'm just going to guess you can get a table at any restaurant you want.

TRUMP: If there are reservations available, I usually introduce myself or ask for reservations as just Trump or Skip Trump.

SIMON: I've heard Skip is your nickname.

TRUMP: Yes, sir, it is 'cause that's the name my mother gave me to distinguish me from the real Donald Trump, who is my dad.

SIMON: (Laughter) So both you and the one running for president are kind of following in footsteps, right?

TRUMP: Absolutely. We're second generation, not the original.

SIMON: Dr. Donald L. Trump - Skip Trump he prefers for at least the next few days - directs the Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Virginia. Dr. Trump, thanks very much for being with us. And good luck to you on on Tuesday and every other day of the year.

TRUMP: Thank you very much. It's been a pleasure, Scott.

And, by the way, NPR News contacted 17 Hillary Clintons for their comment. No Hillary Clintons responded.