2 Days Until Election Day: 2016 Presidential Campaign Highlights
RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:
It has been a long, long campaign - 574 days of stump speeches, rallies, sound bites, debates and vitriol. As we push to the finish line, let's take a moment to rewind the tape and remember some of the moments that brought us to this place.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
TED CRUZ: I am honored to stand with each and every one...
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
CARLY FIORINA: I'm Carly Fiorina, and I'm running for president.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
MARCO RUBIO: First generation of Americans to inherit a country worse off than the one left for their parents.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
JEB BUSH: In any language, my message will be an optimistic one.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
DONALD TRUMP: We will make America great again. God bless you and good night.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
BERNIE SANDERS: Establishment politics is just not good enough. We need bold changes. We need a political revolution.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
HILLARY CLINTON: I want to be a president who takes care of the big problems and the problems that are affecting the people.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
TRUMP: They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
CLINTON: I made a mistake using a private email.
TRUMP: That's for sure.
CLINTON: And if I had to do it over again, I would obviously do it different.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
TRUMP: And I'm telling you, November 8, we better be careful because that election's going to be rigged.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
CLINTON: Therefore, it's imperative that the bureau explain this issue in question, whatever it is, without any delay.