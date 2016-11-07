China Cracks Down On Drivers Who Misuse Their Bright Lights

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Police in Shenzhen, China, posted photos of people being made to sit in front of their cars and stare into their high beams for 60 seconds. The crime - blinding other drivers with their brights. That may seem like a touch of torture, but in one survey in China, 90 percent of respondents approved of the punishment. And there were lots of likes for this comment on social media - (reading) am I the only one who thought a minute was too short?

