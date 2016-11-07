Top Stories: Former Attorney General Reno Dies; China Bars Lawmakers

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Janet Reno, First Female U.S. Attorney General Dies At 78.

-- China Steps In To Bar 2 Newly Elected Hong Kong Legislators From Office.

And here are more early headlines:

Philadelphia's Transit Strike Ending.( Philly.com)



5.0 Quake Damages Oklahoma Town. ( KWTV)

L.A. Airport Shooter To Be Sentenced Today. ( AP)

New World Climate Talks Open In Morocco. ( France24)

Nicaraguan President Ortega Poised To Win Third Term. ( VOA)

Jury Selection Continues In Alleged S.C. Church Shooter Case. ( CNN)

Murder Trial Of Ex-S.C. Officer Resumes. ( Post & Courier)

Emergency Declared In New Delhi Over Pollution. ( Guardian)

At Least 10 Killed In New Haitian Flooding. ( Reuters)

Dallas Mavericks Owner Revoks ESPN Credentials For Games. ( AP)

