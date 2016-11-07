Top Stories: Former Attorney General Reno Dies; China Bars Lawmakers
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Janet Reno, First Female U.S. Attorney General Dies At 78.
-- China Steps In To Bar 2 Newly Elected Hong Kong Legislators From Office.
And here are more early headlines:
Philadelphia's Transit Strike Ending.(
Philly.com)
5.0 Quake Damages Oklahoma Town. ( KWTV)
L.A. Airport Shooter To Be Sentenced Today. ( AP)
New World Climate Talks Open In Morocco. ( France24)
Nicaraguan President Ortega Poised To Win Third Term. ( VOA)
Jury Selection Continues In Alleged S.C. Church Shooter Case. ( CNN)
Murder Trial Of Ex-S.C. Officer Resumes. ( Post & Courier)
Emergency Declared In New Delhi Over Pollution. ( Guardian)
At Least 10 Killed In New Haitian Flooding. ( Reuters)
Dallas Mavericks Owner Revoks ESPN Credentials For Games. ( AP)
