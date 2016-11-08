Top Stories: Final NPR Battleground Voting Map; Supreme Court Banking Case

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Final NPR Battleground Map: The Race Snaps Back, But Clinton Maintains Advantage.

-- Supreme Court Revisits 2008's Housing Collapse With Banking Test Cases.

And here are more early headlines:

REPORT: Kurdish Fighters Discover Mass Grave Near Mosul. ( AP)

U.S. "Concerned" In Nicaraguan President Ortega's Re-Election. ( BBC)

Latest On New Delhi Smog Emergency. ( NDTV)

Embattled South Korea President To Let Lawmakers Name P.M. ( Reuters)

Hoax Radio Call To Pilots Forces Plane To Land In Australia. ( ABC Online)

Real Snake On A Plane Frightens AeroMexico Passengers. ( UPI)

Philippines Court Says Former Dictator Marcos Can Be Buried In "Heroes" Cemetery. ( AP)

Vast Sinkhole Devours Japanese Intersection. ( CNN)

