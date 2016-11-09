Cleveland Browns Aim To Win This Season's First NFL Game

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. 2016 is the year the Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA title, the year the Cleveland Indians made the World Series. And now Cleveland has just one more goal. The Cleveland Browns would like to win just one game. The NFL team is 0-9. Week by week, they get closer to the Detroit Lions, who once lost every game in a season. Coach Hugh Jackson has set an ambitious goal - somehow, some way, we're going to find a way not to be 0-16. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.