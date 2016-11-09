© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Trump Wins Upset Victory In Presidential Election; GOP Holds Senate

By Korva Coleman
Published November 9, 2016 at 5:42 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Donald Trump Clinches The Presidency In Major Upset.

-- Republicans Keep Control Of The Senate As Democrats Largely Falter.

-- 4 States Opt To Raise Minimum Wage; 6 Loosen Marijuana Laws.

And here are more early headlines:

Stock Futures Fall On Trump Win. ( Wall Street Journal)

Evidence Of Mass Graves Near Mosul, Iraq. ( Washington Post)

S.C. Murder Trial Continues For Ex-Officer. ( WSOC-TV)

North Dakota Regulators Review Possible Fine Against Dakota Pipeline. ( AP)

Oklahoma Limits Oil Disposal Wells Following Earthquakes. ( Reuters)

U.N. Condemns Attack On Peacekeepers In Mali. ( U.N. News Centre)

India Bans Large Currency To Fight Corruption. ( New York Times)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
