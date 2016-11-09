Top Stories: Trump Wins Upset Victory In Presidential Election; GOP Holds Senate
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Donald Trump Clinches The Presidency In Major Upset.
-- Republicans Keep Control Of The Senate As Democrats Largely Falter.
-- 4 States Opt To Raise Minimum Wage; 6 Loosen Marijuana Laws.
And here are more early headlines:
Stock Futures Fall On Trump Win. ( Wall Street Journal)
Evidence Of Mass Graves Near Mosul, Iraq. ( Washington Post)
S.C. Murder Trial Continues For Ex-Officer. ( WSOC-TV)
North Dakota Regulators Review Possible Fine Against Dakota Pipeline. ( AP)
Oklahoma Limits Oil Disposal Wells Following Earthquakes. ( Reuters)
U.N. Condemns Attack On Peacekeepers In Mali. ( U.N. News Centre)
India Bans Large Currency To Fight Corruption. ( New York Times)
