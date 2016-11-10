German Gardener Finds Carrot Wearing His Wedding Ring

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Wedding rings get lost and happily found all the time. Rarely, though, do they turn up entwined with a vegetable. So it made news when an 82-year-old man in a town in Germany pulled up a gnarly carrot while gardening in the same plot where he lost his wedding ring three years ago. And the carrot was actually wearing the gold band, apparently slipping into it as the carrot grew. Give it to the carrot; a turnip could never do that. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.