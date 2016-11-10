Toy Hall Of Fame To Reveal Class Of 2016

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It is time. Here's the list of 2016 finalists for the National Toy Hall of Fame. Some of the nominees are Care Bears, Transformers, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, Nerf foam balls - God, I love those at the beach - also Uno the game, pinball, Dungeons and Dragons, the swing - that's a simple one and also...

(SOUNDBITE OF BUBBLE WRAP RUSTLING, POPPING)

GREENE: ...Bubble wrap. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.