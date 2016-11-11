© 2020 WFAE
Hiker Meets Hillary Clinton Walking Through New York Woods

Published November 11, 2016 at 7:22 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A couple of days into defeat, advice swirling around social media for dejected supporters of Hillary Clinton is take a deep breath or take a walk, which Margot Gerster did in the woods of Chappaqua, N.Y. And she ran into someone else doing the same thing - Hillary Clinton. So Gerster may not have been happy with the final election results, but she was thrilled to get a photo with Hillary taken by Bill. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

