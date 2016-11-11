Top Stories: Anti-Trump Protests; A Daughter Looks At Her Veteran Father
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Anti-Trump Protest In Portland, Ore., Turns Destructive, Declared A Riot.
-- A Daughter Explores Her Father's PTSD, From Vietnam Until Today.
And here are more early headlines:
Cincinnati Jury Deliberates In Shooting Trial Of White Officer. ( Cincinnati.com)
Wildfires In 3 States, Smoke In South Carolina. ( CNN)
Haitian Officials Warn Of Huge Food Shortage. ( BBC)
Part Of Aleppo Facing Starvation, U.N. Says. ( Al Jazeera)
Turkish Governor Dies Following Attack Bombing. ( Reuters)
German Consulate Attacked In Afghanistan; 1 Guard Killed. ( BBC)
Millions Rush To Exchange India's Cancelled Currency Bills. ( Time)
Yahoo Discloses It Had Early Knowledge Of Breach. ( UPI)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.