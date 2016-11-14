Top Stories: New Zealand Quake; Assange Questioned In Alleged Sex Crimes

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- After Powerful Quake, Tourists, Residents (And Cows) Stranded In New Zealand.

-- Prosecutors Question Julian Assange Over Sex Crime Accusations.

And here are more early headlines:

A Fifth Day Of Protest Following Trump's Election. ( USA Today)

President Obama Departs For Overseas Trip Today, Starting With Greece. ( VOA)

Myanmar Soldiers, Armed Civilians Clash. ( CNN)

Sudden India Currency Ban Causes Hardship For Many. ( New York Times)

Some Southern Wildfires Believed Started By Arson. ( AP)

Toyota To Pay $3.4 Billion To Settle Early Rusting Vehicle Cases. ( UPI)

Hate Incidents Rise Following Trump Election. ( Time)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.