Trump And Asia: What Can We Expect?

President-elect Donald Trump took a hard-line stance toward China during the campaign, promising to place big tariffs on imported Chinese goods, and there’s concern in Asia about what a Trump presidency will mean. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by telephone Monday.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson checks in with Stephen Nagy ( @nagystephen1), an associate professor of politics and international studies at the International Christian University in Tokyo.

