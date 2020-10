Thousands of firefighters are battling wildfires across the South today.

Some of the biggest are in North Carolina and Georgia, where the Rough Ridge fire has already chewed up more than 19,000 acres. Others are burning in Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee.

For more on the latest, Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Georgia Public Broadcasting’s Sam Whitehead ( @sclaudwhitehead).

