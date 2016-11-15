Pramila Jayapal, First Indian-American Congresswoman, On Plans For Washington

In January, Congress will have a record number of women of color serving — a total of 38.

One of them will be Pramila Jayapal ( @PramilaJayapal), the first Indian-American congresswoman. She will represent one of the most liberal districts in the country — Washington state’s 7th — and will face some challenges in the Republican-led Capitol.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jayapal about Bernie Sanders, minimum wage and how she hopes to fight for what she believes in when she gets to Washington.

