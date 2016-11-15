Top Stories: Obama In Greece; Trump's Immigration Priorities

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Greece Welcomes Obama On Final Presidential Foreign Trip.

-- Immigration And Border Security Top President-Elect Trump's To-Do List.

And here are more early headlines:

Further Review Set For Dakota Access Pipeline. ( Los Angeles Times)

Tobacco Maker Reynolds Seeks Higher Sale Price From BAT. ( Wall Street Journal)

New Zealand Surveys Earthquake Damage. ( Time)

Why India's Cash Crisis Is So Bad. ( BBC)

Photos Suggest Myanmar Is Burning Minority Villages. ( Washington Post)

Kenya Won't Meet Deadline To Shut Down Refugee Camp. ( Reuters)

ICC Official Alleges U.S. May Have Committed War Crimes. ( AFP)

South Korean President Gets Lawyer Ahead Of Questioning. ( Korea Herald)

China Says Its Air Pollution Got Worse Last Month. ( VOA)

