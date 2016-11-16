California Neighborhood Repeatedly Jolted Awake By Air Horn

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. And I am so sorry for what's about to happen.

(SOUNDBITE OF AIR HORN)

(SOUNDBITE OF AIR HORN)

GREENE: Yeah. Residents of one neighborhood in Southern California have been waking up to that for weeks at around 4 a.m. The villain responsible became known as the air horn guy. And The San Diego Union-Tribune reports police may have captured him. They arrested John Nuggent, who they think was taking revenge on someone. Police put Nuggent in jail, impounded his car and his horn.