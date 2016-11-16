Top Stories: Trump And Gun Sellers; Democrats And White Working Class Voters
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Democrats Must Reconnect With White Working-Class Voters, Tanden Says.
-- With Trump Win, Gun Sellers See Win - And Loss.
And here are more early headlines:
Syrian President Sees Trump As Possible Ally Against Terror. ( Guardian)
Southern Wildfires Burn, Suspected Arsonists Arrested. ( AP)
World Terrorism Index Gives Mixed Report. ( Reuters)
Washington, D.C. Lawmakers Pass Assisted Suicide Bill. ( Washington Post)
Road Opens To Stranded New Zealand Quake Victims. ( Radio New Zealand)
Olympic Leader Defends Decision To Let Russia Join Rio Games. ( Irish Times)
Fliers Found On Texas College Campus Warn Against Biracial Dating. ( AP)
Indian Businessman Spends $74 Million On Daughter's Wedding. ( BBC)
