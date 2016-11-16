Top Stories: Trump And Gun Sellers; Democrats And White Working Class Voters

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Democrats Must Reconnect With White Working-Class Voters, Tanden Says.

-- With Trump Win, Gun Sellers See Win - And Loss.

And here are more early headlines:

Syrian President Sees Trump As Possible Ally Against Terror. ( Guardian)

Southern Wildfires Burn, Suspected Arsonists Arrested. ( AP)

World Terrorism Index Gives Mixed Report. ( Reuters)

Washington, D.C. Lawmakers Pass Assisted Suicide Bill. ( Washington Post)

Road Opens To Stranded New Zealand Quake Victims. ( Radio New Zealand)

Olympic Leader Defends Decision To Let Russia Join Rio Games. ( Irish Times)

Fliers Found On Texas College Campus Warn Against Biracial Dating. ( AP)

Indian Businessman Spends $74 Million On Daughter's Wedding. ( BBC)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.