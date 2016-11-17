© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Ohio, Big Industry Is Paying Small Farmers To Cut River Pollution

Published November 17, 2016 at 1:52 PM EST
Ken Merrick and his wife, Natsuko, on their farm in eastern Ohio. (Julie Grant/The Allegheny Front)
Ken Merrick and his wife, Natsuko, on their farm in eastern Ohio. (Julie Grant/The Allegheny Front)

The Ohio River runs over 980 miles long, flowing through or bordering six states. Farm waste is a major source of pollution in the Ohio River watershed.

One group thinks it has an answer for controlling the pollution. But, as Julie Grant ( @AFrontJulie) of Here & Now contributor The Allegheny Front reports, some say the program is really just a “pay-to-pollute” scheme.

This story is part of The Allegheny Front’s Headwaters series exploring the Ohio River watershed, in collaboration with West Virginia Public Broadcasting and funded by the Benedum Foundation.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.