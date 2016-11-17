In Ohio, Big Industry Is Paying Small Farmers To Cut River Pollution

The Ohio River runs over 980 miles long, flowing through or bordering six states. Farm waste is a major source of pollution in the Ohio River watershed.

One group thinks it has an answer for controlling the pollution. But, as Julie Grant ( @AFrontJulie) of Here & Now contributor The Allegheny Front reports, some say the program is really just a “pay-to-pollute” scheme.

This story is part of The Allegheny Front’s Headwaters series exploring the Ohio River watershed, in collaboration with West Virginia Public Broadcasting and funded by the Benedum Foundation.

