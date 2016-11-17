Top Stories: Trump On Immigration; Anti-Trump Protests Continue
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Border Patrol Agents' Union Confers With Trump On Securing The Border.
-- Protests Against Trump's Election Continue Across The Country.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama Discusses Globalization On Trip to Germany. ( BBC)
Uncontrolled Wildfires Scorching Southern Appalachian Region. ( AP)
Surgeon General Releases Comprehensive Report On Addiction. ( Washington Post)
Philippines Leader Considers Leaving International Criminal Court. ( VOA)
NPR, Other Media Urge Judge To Open Roof Competency Hearing. ( AP)
Even Older Structure Found Within Mayan Pyramid Ruins. ( CBS)
Ancient 10 Commandments Tablet Auctioned For $850,000. ( Jerusalem Post)
The Annual Great American Smokeout Is Underway. ( American Cancer Society)
