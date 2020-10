Get ready to tip your server at McDonald’s.

The fast-food chain said yesterday that it’s getting ready to offer table service at all of its U.S restaurants. This is just one of many adjustments the company is making to help turnaround sales.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti asks Bloomberg Gadfly columnist Michael Regan ( @Reganonymous) if the changes are re-defining the notion of fast food.

