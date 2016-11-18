Top Stories: Trump Claim On Ford Plant; New Weather Satellite
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Trump Takes Credit For Saving A U.S. Ford Plant That Wasn't Planning To Move.
-- New Weather Satellite Provides Forecasts For The Final Frontier.
And here are more early stories:
Many Large Wildfires Continue Burning In Southern U.S. ( ABC)
Blizzard Warnings In Effect In Northern Plains. ()
Volkswagen To Cut Some 30,000 Jobs In Restructuring. ( Wall Street Journal)
Former Phillipines Dictator Reburied In Heroes Cemetery. ( Philippines Star)
2 Chinese Astronauts Back On Earth After Month In Space. ( Phys.org)
Heavy Syrian Bombing In Aleppo Kills Dozens. ( CNN)
Gas Truck Explosion In Mozambique Kills Scores Of People. ( Al Jazeera)
Kidnapped L.A. Judge Rescued In Colombia. ( AP)
