Retailers Push Up Black Friday And Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday may be moving in on Black Friday this year.

Wal-Mart is moving up its Cyber Week deals to Black Friday, a day that is normally dedicated to in-store deals. Meanwhile, Macy’s will kick off its Black Friday sales an hour earlier this year, opening at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jill Schlesinger ( @jillonmoney), CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” about the shopping season and what it means for retailers and shoppers this year.

Read Jill’s blog post, “Does Black Friday Matter?“

