If You're Catholic And You've Sinned, There's An App For That

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you are Catholic and have sinned, well, there's an app for that. A Scottish archbishop designed it. It helps you find the closest spot to go to confession and holy mass. The head of the Vatican's secretariat for communication called the app imaginative and said it's helping bring the mercy of God to modern society. Now, the location-based technology has led some to compare this app to the dating app Tinder. They've even begun calling the Catholic Church's app Sinder. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.