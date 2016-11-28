Finland's Postal Service Goes Above And Beyond Delivering Mail

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you're lonely, Finland's postal service can help. To supplement declining mail business, the state-owned company is offering buddy walks for the elderly. For roughly $73, customers can order an outdoor buddy who will talk with them and help them walk in slippery winter conditions. Now, this is not the first time the service has tried to diversify. Last April, Finland's postal service offered workers to mow people's lawns. Here's hoping a bartending job is next. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.