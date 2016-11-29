Top Stories: Brazilian Plane Crash; Trump Pick For HHS Secretary
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Plane Carrying Brazilian Soccer Players Crashes In Colombia, Killing 76.
-- S. Korean President Says She's Open To Stepping Down, But Doesn't Resign.
-- Trump Chooses Rep. Tom Price, An Obamacare Foe, To Run HHS.
And here are more early headlines:
Tenn. Officials Evacuate Gatlinburg Over Wildfire. ( Knoxville News Sentinel)
Texas Finds 1st Case Of Locally Acquired Zika. ( Austin American Statesman)
Minimum Wage Protests Today Include Airport Staff. ( Washington Post)
Containment Shield Being Set Over Chernobyl Plant Today. ( RFE/RL)
Moise Wins Rescheduled Haitian Presidential Election; No Runoff Seen. ( AP)
Australian Storm Triggers Fatal Breathing Conditions. ( Sydney Morning Herald)
Autographed Copy Of Mahler's 2nd Symphony To Be Auctioned. ( Sotheby's)
