Top Stories: Brazilian Plane Crash; Trump Pick For HHS Secretary

-- Plane Carrying Brazilian Soccer Players Crashes In Colombia, Killing 76.

-- S. Korean President Says She's Open To Stepping Down, But Doesn't Resign.

-- Trump Chooses Rep. Tom Price, An Obamacare Foe, To Run HHS.

Tenn. Officials Evacuate Gatlinburg Over Wildfire. ( Knoxville News Sentinel)

Texas Finds 1st Case Of Locally Acquired Zika. ( Austin American Statesman)

Minimum Wage Protests Today Include Airport Staff. ( Washington Post)

Containment Shield Being Set Over Chernobyl Plant Today. ( RFE/RL)

Moise Wins Rescheduled Haitian Presidential Election; No Runoff Seen. ( AP)

Australian Storm Triggers Fatal Breathing Conditions. ( Sydney Morning Herald)

Autographed Copy Of Mahler's 2nd Symphony To Be Auctioned. ( Sotheby's)

