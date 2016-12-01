New York Yankees Great Derek Jeter Finds Golf 'Frustrating'

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Derek Jeter retired from the New York Yankees but hasn't given up sports. The one-time baseball star took up golf. He says he's addicted to the game and played the other day with Tiger Woods. But as golfers know, it's a tricky game. Jeter says it's probably the most frustrating thing he's ever done. The Yankee shortstop, who once hit Randy Johnson's 95-mph fastballs, is now struggling to hit a ball that doesn't even move. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.