Chinese Company Begins Construction On Titanic Replica

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the story of the world's largest metaphor. A company in China is building a replica of the Titanic. It's a full-sized reproduction of the giant ocean liner that sank in 1912. Tourists can stay in faithfully reproduced first class cabins and eat in the dining hall like Leo DiCaprio in that movie. One difference - this Titanic will be permanently docked in a landlocked Chinese province. Visitors can rearrange the deck chairs in perfect safety.