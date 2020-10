Top Stories: Nov. Unemployment Drops; Low Support For ACA Repeal

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Unemployment Rate Drops To 4.6 Percent, Lowest Level Since 2007.

-- Full Size Replica Of The Titanic Is Under Construction In China.

-- Only 26 Percent Of Americans Support Full Repeal Of Obamacare, Poll Finds.

-- Bitterness Overwhelms As Trump And Clinton Staffers Face-Off At Harvard.

And here are more early headlines:

Wisc. Presidential Recount Starts; Mich., Penn. Recounts Unclear. ( New York Times)

At Least 11 Killed In Tennessee Wildfires. ( Reuters)

A Year After San Bernardino Attack, FBI Continues Investigation. ( Los Angeles Times)

Death Threats To Mich. Electoral College Member Voting for Trump. ( CNN)

Texas Gov. Wants Ban On Funding For Colleges Sheltering Undocumented People. ( KXAN)

Italy Poised To Vote On Major Constitutional Change. ( Bloomberg)

Obama Administration Backs Military Draft Registration For Women. ( NBC)

Seismic Activity Recorded At Ohio State Stadium During Win. ( Cleveland.com)

A Dry Christmas Tree Burns Faster Than You Think. ( Worcester Telegram)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.